Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett has added Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partner Tracey Zaccone and Latham & Watkins partner David Teh as the new co-chairs of the firm's alternative capital and private credit practice in New York.

June 08, 2023, 7:00 AM

