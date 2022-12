New Suit - Product Liability

Sunbeam Products Inc., a subsidiary of Newell Brands, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of Heather Simpson and Jason Simpson, accuses Sunbeam of manufacturing a defective pressure cooker that substantially burned and seriously injured the plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-81887, Simpson et al v. Sunbeam Products, Inc.