Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dickinson Wright on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Evolve Federal Credit Union to Texas Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by the Law Offices of Stephen H. Nickey on behalf of Carlos J. Simpson and Maria G. Simpson. The case is 3:22-cv-00288, Simpson et al. v. Evolve Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

August 19, 2022, 6:21 PM