New Suit - Trademark

Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard filed a trademark lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Middle District Court on behalf of Simply Southern Holdings. The complaint takes aim at Bravado International Group Merchandising Services, the exclusive licensee to sell merchandise for the band the Rolling Stones, including the iconic tongue/lips image. The suit seeks a declaration that Simply Southern has not infringed the tongue/lips image, arguing that the images are demonstrably different. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00265, Simply Southern Holdings, LLC v. Bravado International Group Merchandising Services, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 29, 2023, 12:00 PM

