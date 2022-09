New Suit - Contract

Bill & Scott Farms was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by Frost Brown Todd on behalf of Simplot AB Retail and its subsidiary JSI Farmline. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00133, Simplot AB Retail Inc. et al. v. Bill & Scott Farms Inc.

Agriculture

September 23, 2022, 4:07 PM