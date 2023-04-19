New Suit - Patent

Taylor English Duma and Ropes & Gray filed a complaint for declaratory judgement Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of hip revision surgery equipment provider Simplex Designs. The suit, against TightLine Development, seeks to declare that Simplex's Watson extraction system does not infringe TightLine's single asserted hip implant removal system patent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01721, Simplex Designs, LLC v. TightLine Development, LLC.

Technology

April 19, 2023, 6:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Simplex Designs, LLC

Plaintiffs

Taylor English Duma

defendants

TightLine Development, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims