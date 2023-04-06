New Suit

Medical product distributor Simple Life Medical (SLM) sued Cue Health, a manufacturer of medical diagnostic tests, on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which was filed by Ausley & McMullen, pursues claims that Cue fraudulently induced SLM to recruit high-profile buyers, including Major League Baseball, for its at-home COVID-19 tests. The complaint alleges that after SLM developed relationships with potential buyers, Cue poached those clients, violating an agreement not to sell directly to SLM’s customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:23-cv-80620, Simple Life Medical, LLC v. Cue Health, Inc.

April 06, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Simple Life Medical, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ausley , Mcmullen PA

defendants

Cue Health, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct