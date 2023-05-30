Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a lawsuit against the Scion Group and University House Baton Rouge to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Dudley DeBosier APLC on behalf of Taylor Simoneaux, arises from an alleged unauthorized entry into the plaintiff's apartment by an intoxicated neighbor who threatened her, before jumping out of her apartment window and falling to his death. The case is 3:23-cv-00411, Simoneaux v. The Scion Group LLC et al.

Real Estate

May 30, 2023, 11:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Taylor Simoneaux

defendants

The Scion Group LLC

University House Baton Rouge, LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims