Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Tesla to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Pastori Krans on behalf of former service manager Benjamen Simon, who was allegedly terminated after driving a company vehicle without permission, rear-ending a vehicle in traffic and then failing to report the accident. According to the complaint, the collision was a pretext for terminating Simon in retaliation for raising concerns about the lack of air conditioners in Boston Tesla shops during a heat wave. The case is 1:23-cv-10583, Simon v. Tesla Inc.
Automotive
March 16, 2023, 6:37 PM