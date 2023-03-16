Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Tesla to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Pastori Krans on behalf of former service manager Benjamen Simon, who was allegedly terminated after driving a company vehicle without permission, rear-ending a vehicle in traffic and then failing to report the accident. According to the complaint, the collision was a pretext for terminating Simon in retaliation for raising concerns about the lack of air conditioners in Boston Tesla shops during a heat wave. The case is 1:23-cv-10583, Simon v. Tesla Inc.

Automotive

March 16, 2023, 6:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Benjamen Simon

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches