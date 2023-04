Removed To Federal Court

Rite Aid on Wednesday removed a consumer class action to Oregon District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Rick Klingbeil, claims that Rite Aid sells dietary supplements with labeling that overstates the amount in each container by a factor of two or more. The defendant is represented by Cozen O'Connor. The case is 3:23-cv-00487, Simon v. Rite Aid Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 05, 2023, 3:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Lewis Simon

Plaintiffs

Rick Klingbeil, PC

defendants

Rite Aid Corporation

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects