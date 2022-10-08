Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nexsen Pruet on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Baker Motor Company of Charleston Inc. to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Jeffrey W. Kuykendall on behalf of the purchaser of a used 2016 BMW i8 vehicle, seeks to rescind acceptance of the vehicle due to hidden defects that were not made apparent to plaintiff before purchase. The case is 2:22-cv-03460, Simon v. Baker Motor Company of Charleston, Inc.

Automotive

October 08, 2022, 11:31 AM