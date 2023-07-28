New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

HCA Healthcare was hit with a data breach class action on Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit is part of a wave of cases filed on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The court action was brought by Barrack, Rodos & Bacine; Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski & Wall; and the Emerson Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00774, Simon et al v. HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

July 28, 2023, 7:39 PM

