New Suit - Employment

Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, was sued Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was filed by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman on behalf of Angela Simms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00815, Simms v. Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 09, 2023, 2:55 PM