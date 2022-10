New Suit - Employment

TravelCenters of America, a publicly traded truck stop and service center company, was sued Thursday in West Virginia Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination based on gender and disability. The lawsuit was filed by Shaffer & Shaffer on behalf of Sara E. Simmons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00494, Simmons v. TA Operating, LLC.

October 28, 2022, 3:32 PM