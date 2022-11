New Suit - Employment

Construction and project development company Skanska, Microsoft and other defendants were hit with a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Monday in Washington Western District Court. The suit was brought by Pacific Property Law LLC on behalf of Ben Simmons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01662, Simmons v. Skanska USA Inc. et al.

Technology

November 21, 2022, 7:59 PM