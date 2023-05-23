Advanced Stores Company Inc. was sued Monday in Mississippi Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Watson & Norris on behalf of a former store driver who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the corporate office about sexual harassment claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00094, Simmons v. Advanced Stores Company, Incorporated.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 23, 2023, 5:30 AM