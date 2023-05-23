New Suit - Employment

Advanced Stores Company Inc. was sued Monday in Mississippi Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Watson & Norris on behalf of a former store driver who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the corporate office about sexual harassment claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00094, Simmons v. Advanced Stores Company, Incorporated.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 23, 2023, 5:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Emily Simmons

Louis H. Watson, Jr.

Watson & Norris, PLLC

defendants

Advanced Stores Company, Incorporated

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination