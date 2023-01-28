Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Friday removed a lawsuit against insurance brokerage USI Insurance Services to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Hill Ward Henderson, Herskowitz Shapiro PLLC and Gelormino Law on behalf of six former USI employees who resigned their employment on Jan. 25 and joined Southeast Series of Lockton Companies, a competitor to USI. The suit seeks a declaration that restrictive covenants imposed on the plaintiffs in their employment stock agreements are illegal and unenforceable. The case is 8:23-cv-00201, Simmons et al v. USI Insurance Services LLC et al.

Insurance

January 28, 2023, 12:54 PM