Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Blue Williams LLC on Friday removed a lawsuit against Allstate, Geico and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, for wrongful death claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Laborde Earles Law Firm on behalf of Dawn Simmons and Ray Simmons. The case is 6:23-cv-00058, Simmons et al v. GEICO General Insurance Company et al.