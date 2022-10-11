New Suit - Class Action

Foley Hoag and other counsel sued Massachusetts Gov. Charles D. Baker, Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and other defendants in Massachusetts District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to provide adequate and appropriate residential services to people with disabilities who qualify for the defendants’ system of Home and Community Based Services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11715, Simmons et al v. Baker et al.

Government

October 11, 2022, 12:30 PM