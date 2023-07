Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Lowe's to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Southern California Injury Law Group on behalf of a former cashier and customer service representative who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for taking time off work to care for a disabled family member. The case is 3:23-cv-01301, Simeon-Nachmann v. Lowe's Cos. Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 8:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Lola Simeon-Nachmann

Plaintiffs

Law Firm Of Christopher K. Monelt

defendants

Lowe's Companies Inc.

Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination