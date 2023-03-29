New Suit - Employment

Genesis HealthCare and its payroll and administrative services were sued Wednesday in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court case was brought by Console Mattiaci Law on behalf of former employee, who claims she was fired while on a protected medical leave of absence and her position reassigned to an employee 33 years her junior. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01776, Simcox v. Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

March 29, 2023, 3:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Patrice Simcox

Plaintiffs

Console Mattiaci Law, LLC

defendants

Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

Genesis Administrative Services, LLC

Ghc Payroll, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination