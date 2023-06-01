New Suit - Contract

Holland & Hart filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Simcoe LLC, an oil and gas producer. The suit pursues claims against oil and gas company Maralex Resources Inc. According to the suit, Maralex breached joint operating agreements over certain oil and gas leases and natural gas wells by failing to compensate Simcoe appropriately for its share of production. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01381, Simcoe LLC v. Maralex Resources, Inc.

June 01, 2023, 5:03 PM

