Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Tokio Marine Holdings, to Colorado District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by Ken Fiedler Injury Law on behalf of Simchat Torah Beit Midrash. The case is 1:23-cv-00594, Simchat Torah Beit Midrash v. Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 07, 2023, 7:52 PM