New Suit - Personal Injury

Costco Wholesale and Fratelli Beretta USA Inc. were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court for claims arising from the sale of uncured antipasto trays that were allegedly contaminated with salmonella. The court action was filed by Hach & Rose on behalf of Julius Simas Jr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03384, Simas v. Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 21, 2023, 3:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Julius Simas, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims