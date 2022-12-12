Who Got The Work

Arch Specialty Insurance has turned to attorneys from Adams Hoefer Holwadel LLC as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Zeta, was filed Oct. 28 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Gauthier Murphy & Houghtaling on behalf of Simaron Fresh Water Fish LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown, is 2:22-cv-04316, Simaron Fresh Water Fish, LLC v. Arch Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 12, 2022, 4:03 PM