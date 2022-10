New Suit

Arch Specialty Insurance was hit with a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from Hurricane Zeta, was brought by Simaron Fresh Water Fish. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04316, Simaron Fresh Water Fish, LLC v. Arch Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 8:24 PM