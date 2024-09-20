Who Got The Work

Monica Mleczko and Robert G. Jones of Ropes & Gray have stepped in to represent Bluebird Bio and its top officials in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed June 27 in Massachusetts District Court by the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Mantas Simaitis, contends that certain directors and officers of Bluebird falsely assured that the company's drug Lyfegnia, for the treatment of sickle cell disease, was going to receive FDA approval without a 'black box' warning. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:24-cv-11674, Simaitis v. Obenshain et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 20, 2024, 4:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Mantas imaitis

Mantas Simaitis

Plaintiffs

The Brown Law Firm, P.C.

Defendants

Andrew Obenshain

bluebird bio, inc.

Charlotte Jones-Burton

Christopher Krawtschuk

Elisabeth Leiderman

John O. Agwunobi

Mark Vachon

MD Richard L. Paulson

Najoh Tita-Reid

Nick Leschly

Richard A. Colvin

defendant counsels

Ropes & Gray

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws