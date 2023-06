Who Got The Work

Regina J. McClendon and Alexander Farrell of Locke Lord have stepped in to defend Fay Servicing in a pending foreclosure lawsuit. The action was filed pro se on April 20 in California Central District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee, is 2:23-cv-03102, Silvia Regina Lasko v. Amip Management et al.

June 05, 2023, 4:21 AM

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action