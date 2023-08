New Suit - Copyright

Target was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Aug. 8 in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was filed by DiMarino Lehrer & Collazo on behalf of Rasta Imposta, which accuses Target of selling products which infringe its 'Funduffles Shark' duffel bag design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04238, Silvertop Associates, Inc. v. Target Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 08, 2023, 7:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Silvertop Associates, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dimarino Lehrer & Collazo

defendants

Target Corporation

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims