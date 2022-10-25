New Suit - Contract

Craig McConnell, a collector of NBA game-worn jerseys, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Akerman on behalf of sports memorabilia collector Jason Silverstein, alleges that McConnell initially agreed to sell individual jerseys to Silverstein, then later attempted to renegotiate the contract into an 'all-or-nothing' deal for 64 jerseys. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06271, Silverstein v. McConnell.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 25, 2022, 6:39 PM