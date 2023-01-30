Who Got The Work

Timothy B. McConnell and Laura Mallory of Bass, Berry & Sims have stepped in to defend Pathgroup Holdings, Associated Pathologists II PC and other defendants in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The action was filed Dec. 13 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Kline Preston Law Group on behalf of Sean Silvernagel, a minority member of the defendant medical practices who claims that he was terminated on a pretextual basis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:22-cv-01013, Silvernagel v. Pathgroup Holdings, LLC et al.

Health Care

January 30, 2023, 4:16 AM