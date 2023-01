Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan on Monday removed a lawsuit against American Express to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney C. Brent Parker on behalf of a plaintiff alleging wrongful cancellation of credit card. The case is 2:23-cv-00693, Silverman v. American Express Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

January 30, 2023, 7:51 PM