New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, RealPage and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Israel David LLC, is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01740, Silverman et al v. RealPage, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

December 08, 2022, 7:44 PM