New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Cushman & Wakefield and other real estate companies were hit with an antitrust class action on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Israel David LLC, is part of a string of cases accusing the defendants of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of rent analytics software from RealPage Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09850, Silverman et al v. RealPage, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

November 18, 2022, 3:12 PM