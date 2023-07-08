OpenAI Inc., developer of the ChatGpt AI language generator was slapped with a copyright infringement class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by the Joseph Saveri Law Firm and attorney Matthew Butterick, accuses the defendant of using copyrighted books as training material for the large language models that power ChatGPT. Comedian Sarah Silverman, who authored the 2010 memoir 'The Bedwetter,' is a named plaintiff in the case along with novelist Richard Kadrey and horror writer Christopher Golden. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03416, Silverman et al v. Openai, Inc. et al.
AI & Automation
July 08, 2023, 1:53 PM