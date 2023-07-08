New Suit - Copyright Class Action

OpenAI Inc., developer of the ChatGpt AI language generator was slapped with a copyright infringement class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by the Joseph Saveri Law Firm and attorney Matthew Butterick, accuses the defendant of using copyrighted books as training material for the large language models that power ChatGPT. Comedian Sarah Silverman, who authored the 2010 memoir 'The Bedwetter,' is a named plaintiff in the case along with novelist Richard Kadrey and horror writer Christopher Golden. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03416, Silverman et al v. Openai, Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

July 08, 2023, 1:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Golden

Richard Kadrey

Sarah Silverman

Joseph Saveri Law Firm

defendants

Openai GP, L.L.C.

Openai Startup Fund I, L.P.

Openai Startup Fund Management, LLC

Openai, Inc.

Openai, L.P.

OpenAI OpCo, L.L.C.

Openai Startup Fund GP I, L.L.C.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims