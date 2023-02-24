New Suit - Contract

Baker & Hostetler and Cokinos Young filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court concerning royalty interests in minerals found in Union Township. The suit was brought on behalf of Silverback Royalties, which seeks to take title of royalty interests held by ten defendants who have allegedly reneged on the terms of a deed transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00370, Silverback Royalties, LLC v. Masten et al.

Real Estate

February 24, 2023, 3:25 PM