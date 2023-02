New Suit - Contract

Baker & Hostetler filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Silverback Royalties LLC. The complaint, targeting ten Ohioan individuals, contends that the defendants refuse to transfer their royalty interests in minerals from land in Union Township, Ohio, in breach of a Nov. 2022 royalty agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00370, Silverback Royalties, LLC v. Masten et al.

Energy

February 24, 2023, 11:55 AM