New Suit - Personal Injury

Geico, an auto insurance company, and other defendants were sued Monday in New Jersey District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was brought by Law Offices of Karim Arzadi on behalf of Edward J. Silver. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03674, Silver v. Lebron et al.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 3:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Edward J Silver

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Karim Arzadi

defendants

GEICO Indemnity Company

ABC Companies Inc 1-10

Jane Roes 1-10

John Does 1-10

Phantom Vehicle Operators 1-10

Star Amber Lebron

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision