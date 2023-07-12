New Suit - Employment

Cleveland-Cliffs was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by Marzzacco Niven & Associates on behalf of an applicant who contends that the defendant failed to hire him solely on the basis of his status as an individual who is certified to use medical marijuana. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01155, Silver v. Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 12, 2023, 12:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Aaron Silver

Plaintiffs

Marzzacco Niven & Associates

defendants

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination