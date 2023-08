News From Law.com

AA Connecticut federal judge appointed attorneys at Silver, Golub & Teitell as lead interim counsel in a class action against New Jersey-headquartered Unilever United States Inc. The suit alleges the company's dry shampoo products contain high levels of benzene, a known carcinogen. The plaintiffs include individuals from Connecticut, New York, California and Texas, who bought and used the Unilever shampoos.

California

August 10, 2023, 9:06 AM

