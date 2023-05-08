Silver Golub and Teitell Sue Norwalk Hospital and Others for...

News From Law.com

Silver, Golub and Teitell filed a medical malpractice and wrongful death lawsuit that alleged medical staff incorrectly inserted a gastronomy tube, and then failed to recognize the error in a CT scan. But one litigator suggests the biggest hurdle might be determining the value of the case. The gastronomy tube was partially outside the stomach, but the CT scan was improperly interpreted, the complaint said. Due to this oversight, Norwalk resident Sharon Stewart developed "life-threatening sepsis," the complaint said.

May 08, 2023, 5:39 PM

