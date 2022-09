Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Akerman on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of America and National Default Servicing Corporation to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Hong & Hong Law Office on behalf of Silver Creek Capital LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-01515, Silver Creek Capital, LLC v. National Default Servicing Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 13, 2022, 5:35 AM