Who Got The Work

Dollar General and it officers and board members have tapped attorneys from Riley & Jacobson to fend off a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit in connection with the Attorney General of Missouri's investigation of a potential 'unfair and deceptive pricing' scheme. The action, filed Jan. 26 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Rigrodsky Law and Grabar Law Office on behalf of Nathan Silva, accuses the defendants of selling numerous amounts of stock during the time of inflation due to the company's systematic practice of overcharging of customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:24-cv-00083, Silva v. Vasos et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 05, 2024, 8:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Nathan Silva

Plaintiffs

Davies, Humphreys, Horton & Reese, PLC

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Grabar Law Office

defendants

Dollar General Corporation

Ana Chadwick

David Rowland

Debra Sandler

Jeffrey C. Owen

John W. Garratt

Kelly M. Dilts

Michael Clabert

Patricia Fili-Krushel

Ralph Santana

Timothy McGuire

Todd J. Vasos

Warren Bryant

William Rhodes, III

defendant counsels

Riley Warnock Jacobson

Riley & Jacobson, PLC

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims