Dollar General and it officers and board members have tapped attorneys from Riley & Jacobson to fend off a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit in connection with the Attorney General of Missouri's investigation of a potential 'unfair and deceptive pricing' scheme. The action, filed Jan. 26 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Rigrodsky Law and Grabar Law Office on behalf of Nathan Silva, accuses the defendants of selling numerous amounts of stock during the time of inflation due to the company's systematic practice of overcharging of customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:24-cv-00083, Silva v. Vasos et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 05, 2024, 8:51 AM