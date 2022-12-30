New Suit

Riccardo Silva, owner of Silva International Investments and co-owner of professional soccer team Miami FC, filed a defamation lawsuit against Mobile Billboards Inc. on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The partially-redacted complaint, filed by Greenberg Traurig, accuses the defendant of operating a website and mobile billboard which make false claims about Silva. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-24262, Silva v. Mobile Billboards Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 30, 2022, 4:55 PM