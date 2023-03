Removed To Federal Court

Swanson, Martin & Bell removed a product liability lawsuit against General Motors and TK Holdings Inc. to Illinois Northern District Court on Friday. The suit, over allegedly faulty airbags in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, was filed by attorney Joseph F. Vosicky Jr. on behalf of Julian Silva. The case is 1:23-cv-01321, Silva v. General Motors LLC et al.