New Suit - Employment Class Action

DoorDash, the app-based food delivery service, was hit with an employment class action on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa, accuses DoorDash of incorrectly classifying delivery drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00104, Silva v. DoorDash Inc.

Gig Economy

January 20, 2023, 2:48 PM