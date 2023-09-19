Jonathan A. Beckerman and Nicole Vescova of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for Italian restaurant and bar Casa Tua Cucina (Miami) Associates LLC in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The case was filed July 31 in Florida Southern District Court by Zandro E. Palma PA on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as dishwashers and kitchen employees who contend that they were not compensated for all hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, is 1:23-cv-22862, Silva v. Casa Tua Cucina (Miami) Associates LLC.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
September 19, 2023, 8:01 AM