Who Got The Work

Jonathan A. Beckerman and Nicole Vescova of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for Italian restaurant and bar Casa Tua Cucina (Miami) Associates LLC in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The case was filed July 31 in Florida Southern District Court by Zandro E. Palma PA on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as dishwashers and kitchen employees who contend that they were not compensated for all hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, is 1:23-cv-22862, Silva v. Casa Tua Cucina (Miami) Associates LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 19, 2023, 8:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Ruth B. Silva

Plaintiffs

Zandro E. Palma, P.A.

defendants

Casa Tua Cucina (Miami) Associates LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Mcguinness & Cicero

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations