Eye Surgery Specialists of P.R., Triple-S Management and other defendants were sued for medical malpractice on Tuesday in Puerto Rico District Court. The suit was filed by Gil De Lamadrid PSC on behalf of Samuel David Silva-Ramirez, who allegedly went blind in one eye due to a negligent cataract extraction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01174, Silva-Ramirez v. Eye Surgery Specialists of P.R. LLC et al.

April 11, 2023, 7:30 PM

Dr. Samuel David Silva-Ramirez

Person ABC

Gil De Lamadrid, Psc

Triple S Propiedad

Dr. Raul Franceschi Conde

Eye Surgery Specialists of P.R. LLC

Insurer ABC

San Juan Ophthalmology Group

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims