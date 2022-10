Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a lawsuit against chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut USA LLC to California Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Bokhour Law Group and Falakassa Law on behalf of Edgar Alejandro Silva-Branbila. The case is 4:22-cv-06079, Silva-Branbila v. Barry Callebaut USA, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 14, 2022, 5:54 PM