Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Barry Callebaut USA to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Falakassa Law and the Bokhour Law Group on behalf of Edgar Alejandro Silva-Branbila, who was diagnosed with PTSD after striking and killing a pedestrian on his way to work. The case is 3:22-cv-06079, Silva-Branbila v. Barry Callebaut USA LLC.

California

October 14, 2022, 4:56 PM